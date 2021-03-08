First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As high pressure remains in the southeast, we are dealing with plenty of chances for sunshine through this upcoming work week. The biggest changes this week will come in the form of cloud cover and temperatures. Highs from the start of the week will continue to increase as we head close to the weekend. We will see a slight increase from the 70′s toward the 80′s along with some high level cirrus clouds. Otherwise, the atmosphere remains pretty dry. This weekend is the perfect time to finish any outdoor chores or to enjoy a meal outside. Pollen levels are set to increase during this mid-week warm up expect very high levels by the start of the weekend. If you miss the mild air and some rainfall, the best chance will not be until the next work week. Small chances for rain appear along with mild highs back toward the 70′s.