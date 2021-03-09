Crisp deputies arrest Delaware man after high speed chase

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A dangerous chase on I-75 ended when Rashan Ushery, a 24-year-old male from Newark, Delaware, crashed his car in Tift County.
On Monday morning, March 8, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a dark blue BMW for speeding on Interstate 75 near mile marker 101 in Cordele. The driver failed to stop and fled south. A check of the tag revealed that the vehicle was stolen in New York City.
As he sped through Crisp County, into Turner County, and into Tift County, Ushery lost control of the vehicle around mile marker 71, while traveling in the emergency lane.
The driver veered left, crossing all three lanes of travel, and hit the median wall, disabling the vehicle.
Tift County EMS checked out Ushery at the scene, and he was transported to the Crisp County Detention Center without further incident.
Ushery is charged with theft by bringing stolen property into state felony, D.U.I drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, safety belt violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal a lane change, driving in the emergency lane without an emergency, driver exercise due care, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.