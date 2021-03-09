Bat wielding former employee arrested for stealing money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who used to work at an Albany convenience store is in the Dougherty County jail, charged with armed robbery by snatching. He had a baseball bat when he allegedly took the money.
According to Woodall’s store manager Melissa Williams, the suspect had a few arguments with her the past few weeks, but around 8:30 Monday Morning, he came to the Woodall’s on North Jefferson Street with a bat, and threatened to hurt her.
Albany Police have charged 48-year-old Andre Summerset with armed robbery after they say he went into the store and took the money. The manager said he took almost $200 from her.
Williams said Summerset was a good employee for eight to nine months, until he stopped coming to work. Williams said he went into the store and demanded his last check.
After that, she said he came in a week later, and started disrespecting her and drank beer in the store. Williams said she called the police but he left and hid somewhere.
She details what happened before he robbed the store Monday morning.
”He was looking kind of strange looking and I looked at him and said ‘Hey Dre what’s up,’ and he said ‘What you mean what’s up? You what’s up!’”
“And I thought at that moment he was going to hit me with the bat, then he said ‘Oh it’s that damned money! That’s what’s up!’”
“So he just snatched the money off my desk, and he turned around and just walked out,” said Williams.
Williams said Summerset was later caught on Jefferson street by Albany Police.
When asked about plans to bring in security at Woodall’s to avoid something like this, Williams said that’s a question she may have to ask the store’s owner.
