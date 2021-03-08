Why does gas cost 1.4¢ more than last week?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 1.4¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.
Gas prices in Georgia are 30.5¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.31 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.93 per gallon, a difference of 62¢ per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon today.
The national average is up 29.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Augusta- $2.51 per gallon, up 0.9¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.50
Macon- $2.56 per gallon, up 0.9¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.55
Atlanta- $2.56 per gallon, up 0.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.56
“OPEC surprised oil markets last week by extending oil production cuts for another month, ignoring the resurgence in global demand as economies recover from COVID-19. Markets responded by pushing oil prices up some 12%. As a result, motorists should prepare for further gas price increases in the weeks and potentially months ahead, with a $3 per gallon national average potentially less than a month away,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“At the start of this year, it was somewhat outlandish to predict a $3 per gallon national average for the summer driving season, but thanks to the speed of recovery from the pandemic pushing demand higher and OPEC’s reluctance to raise oil production, we’re on the cusp of making that a reality,” De Haan said. “It’s extremely frustrating as a consumer to feel helpless as prices soar and as millions remain unemployed, so the only advice I can offer consumers is to prepare for further increases, and to mitigate rising prices, shop around for the low prices every time you need to refuel. I’m hopeful OPEC will see the error in their ways at next month’s meeting, but with demand exceeding supply, the longer the imbalance continues, the longer it will take for any rise in oil production to offset it.”
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.
