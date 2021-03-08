Valdosta, Lowndes prepare to take old tires from residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning March 22 through April 9, 2021.
Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.
Tires must be regular car/truck size and off rim. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to this event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.
This event is made possible through a grant offered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD).
For more information contact Lowndes County Public Works, 229.671.2700.
The Public Works Department implemented a scrap tire program in 2018 when staff noticed tires discarded into ditches and right-of-ways all around town. By starting this program, homeowners and residents with worn-out or unwanted tires are provided a better alternative to dispose of these tires, helping to keep the city clean.
All tires can be dropped off free of charge so long as they are not attached to any type of rim.
Public Works staff are looking forward to this event and hope to host it annually because it helps reduce the number of tires discarded in public places. This event is funded by a grant from the State Environmental Protection Department.
The scrap tire event is a drop-off only, and there will be no pick-up option available.
