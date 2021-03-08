Two shot when argument turns violent

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are investigating an aggravated assault case that happened in the 600 block of South McKinley St., about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Albany police say the suspect and Jennifer Brown, 33, were involved in a verbal argument that turned violent. The suspect pointed a gun at Jennifer and she was shot in the back of the head.
The suspect fired again and shot Janice Hollis, 52, in the arm. A juvenile was injured when she fell to the ground during the shooting.
All three victims were taken to Phoebe Putney by personal vehicle. The incident was turned over to investigators, and the unidentified suspect is not in custody.
On Monday morning, Phoebe Putney said that all three of the patients were treated and released.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.