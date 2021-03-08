Police: Wanted Valdosta man arrested driving stolen motorcycle

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested Sunday after he was pulled over by police and it was discovered the motorcycle he was riding was stolen, according to a press release from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Officers reported that they conducted a traffic stop on Deshawn Gatlin, 37, for driving a motorcycle without a helmet.
VPD said that officers were notified that the motorcycle Gatlin was driving had been reported stolen out of Tallahassee, Fla.
There was also an active warrant for Gatlin’s arrest out of Lowndes County, according to the press release.
Gatlin was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“We are proud of our officers for thoroughly investigating this case, and not only making the arrest but also recovering this stolen motorcycle.” Lt. Scottie Johns with the Valdosta Police Department.
VPD said Gatlin is facing the following charges:
- Theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor)
- Driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Failure to maintain lane (misdemeanor)
- Driving without insurance (misdemeanor)
- Driving a motorcycle without a helmet (misdemeanor)
