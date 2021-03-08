UPDATE: Missing Lee Co. sisters recovered

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for two sisters who were reported missing, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
About 10:30 Monday morning, the sheriff announced that the missing teen sisters were found safe and are in the custody of his office.
Eranna Jenkins, 14, Lashawnda Bailey, 15, were last seen on Sunday.
The sisters were last seen in the Lee County area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Jenkins was last seen wearing burgundy leggings, a black hoodie, and black shoes. Bailey was last seen wearing a red shirt, with shiny glimmer pants and a red purse.
They both have brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit at (229) 759-6012.
