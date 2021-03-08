Georgia Senate passes bill to nix no-excuse absentee voting

Georgia State Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) shakes hands with Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) after the passage of Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia's voting laws, Monday, March 8, 2021, at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Dugan presented the bill. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Source: Ben Gray)
By Associated Press | March 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 7:55 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting.

The bill passed 29-20 on Monday, as Republicans moved to roll back voting access after record turnout led to recent Democratic victories. Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. It would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

The bill is likely headed to a Senate-House conference committee where the chambers will hash out their difference on the issue.

