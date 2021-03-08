Ga. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to host Monday evening virtual town hall event

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff will host a virtual town hall Monday night to keep “his commitment to be open and transparent with the people of Georgia.”
Sen. Ossoff will take live questions from constituents and discuss the COVID-19 response and the American Rescue Plan. He said the $1.9 trillion legislation will ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available for every American, provide stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working- and middle-class families and deliver more than $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s public schools.
The town hall will be hosted online at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and we will provide a link to it once it is live.
If you would like to submit a question in advance, you can do so by clicking here.
