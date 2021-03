A frosty start to our work week warms to a seasonable and sunny 70 degrees this afternoon. Patchy frost appears Tuesday morning and then we run past 70 by afternoon with some clouds. The warming trend gets us to 80 degrees by Thursday and the lower to middle 80s this weekend. Lows warm from the 30s to the 50s this week. Although clouds build this weekend. no rain is expected the next 7 days.