First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chances for sunshine will be in abundance through the upcoming work week. No chances for showers are in sight for the time being which is okay because southwest Georgia has picked up over an half an inch of rainfall above average since the beginning of the year. This will help protect some of the river levels drop in the area. The biggest story for the near term will be the chance to pick up clouds and warming highs. As high pressure pushes eastward out of south Georgia, we will see southerly winds prevail leading to warmer temperatures and more moisture being added from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will climb from the weekends 60′s toward the 70′s in the middle of the week. However, the warmest of the weather may not even arrive until the next weekend. Highs could reach the 80′s. Shower chances slowly begin to return after next Sunday.