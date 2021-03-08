Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

Cahill planned to go ahead with the trial anyway and initially ruled jury selection would begin as scheduled on Monday. But after prosecutors filed a request with the Court of Appeals to put the case on hold, the judge sent the potential jurors home for the day. With no ruling from the Court of Appeals by midday, Cahill proceeded with other pretrial matters, most of which were routine. Cahill said he would proceed with the trial unless the higher courts told him to stop.