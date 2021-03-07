Tifton man arrested after body of missing woman found

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman was found, according to the Tifton Police Department.
Matthew Vonard Howard, 24, was arrested and charged with the felony murder of Laura Aguirre, 24.
Police said on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sussex Drive in reference to a missing adult. Family members said Aguirre was missing from her residence and did not show up to work.
The family said Aguirre was last seen around 11 p.m. on Thursday at her home.
On Saturday, police said they responded to Aguirre’s residence where it had been discovered that she was buried in a shallow grave.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Crime Scene Specialist was requested to process the crime scene.
Aguirre’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Tip Line at (229) 391-3991.
