‘We just want justice for her because she didn’t deserve this’: Family member of Taneka Walker speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family members of Taneka Walker are offering a reward for any credible tips to help solve the investigation into her death.
The investigator said plenty of information has come in since December, but nothing has lead to an arrest.
“We just want justice for her because she didn’t deserve this. Which nobody deserves this, but she was just a truly sweet person, and she was an incredible stylist. She was an entrepreneur she was very independent, and she would give her last to anybody. There are no words for what we’re going through at this time with losing her not being able to talk with her every day,” said Nikki Morris, Walker’s aunt.
An investigator on this case, Mckinley Windom, explained what it’s been like while working on this case.
“Long hours, long nights. Any information that we have, we follow up on. And right now, we are at a standstill, that’s why we’re asking the community to help us,” said Windom.
He said they’re looking at suspects, but don’t have anything that will give probable cause to make an arrest.
“So please if you know anything. That’s how we get these cases solved and we really need the community to give some information,” said Windom.
Morris said this incident happened in a public area.
“Anybody may have been driving by. If there were any cameras in that area or at any businesses or residences in the area, were just asking for anybody to please give any information. It may be valuable to or significant to helping them find out who did this to my baby,” said Morris.
Morris said to the person that did this, they have devastated their family.
“I want you to understand what you’ve done and come forward. You have to know if you’ve been following it. If you saw it, you know that she was a good person, and you need to turn yourself in. You need to take accountability for what you’ve done,” said Morris.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.