SGTC awards Lee Co. native with scholarship

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) has awarded its Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker Scholarship to a Leesburg native.
Owen Deal was awarded the scholarship based on his work ethics, academics and overall class performance.
“One of the seven guiding principles that governs the way Sumter EMC operates is involvement in the communities we serve. This partnership with South Georgia Technical College is a great example of how good things happen when people in a community work together for a common goal. Through this grant from the Sumter EMC Foundation, we get to support local education by providing scholarship funds to deserving students,” said Andrea Walker, the chairman of the Sumter EMC Foundation.
SGTC partnered with Sumter Electric Membership Corporation, Georgia Power and other power companies, electric cooperatives and others to initiate the Electrical Lineworker Program.
“This scholarship has been a blessing and it has helped me to move forward toward the career I have always wanted. Five years from now I see myself employed at a large electrical co-op, with an abounding love for my career and hopefully starting a family,” said Deal.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.