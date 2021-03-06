Recap: GHSA Final Four Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The title game is as close as it’s been all year for high school basketball.
Friday night GHSA final four action takes the court as Southwest Georgia teams continue their March to Macon for the championship.
Region A Public:
In Edison, Calhoun County hosted Commerce. Late in the third quarter, Lauren Massey’s double tied the game up at 26-apiece.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars would take over. Maya Sims was too tough to stop in the paint and her bucket gives Calhoun a lead. Ayanni Mansfield also had the hot hand Friday night, putting up a couple of points of her own to extend the Cougars lead.
The Cougars, able to hold on Friday night, and they are off to Macon, 46-38 final.
After the game, Head Coach Cornellius Walker said, “Means everything, closing out a great chapter here in the gym, you know the final home game, the final game in this gym period, you know we just gave ourselves an opportunity to bring home the first championship. Means everything to the seniors, you know we had a chance to play for it two years ago, came up short, you know with injuries last year so it means everything to give themselves an opportunity to redeem themselves and play for a championship.”
The Cougars will play for a state title next Saturday morning in Macon.
Region 4A:
The Cairo girl’s basketball team appeared in their first Final Four since 1982 Friday night and with a win, they’d be bound for Macon for the 4-A state title game.
Syrupmaids hosted Troup County and Lady Tigers closed out the first half on a 25-7 run. Cairo trailed 33-23 coming out of the half. But they’d claw their way back. A minute to go in the third quarter and Caito tie’s it up when Ambria Vicks banks it in, 41-all.
Maids up two with just over a minute to go, a bucket from Vicks makes it a four-point game.
Troup gets it within two with 13 seconds to play, and Nijah Cooper sinks two free throws to ice it. Cairo goes on to win by a final score of 55-51.
Daphne McClendon, Cairo’s Head Coach, said post-game, “I wouldn’t even let myself think about us winning. The only thing I was thinking was we have to show up and do our job. That’s what we did. Never quit. Never faltered.”
Senior Guard Jy’nijah Cooper added, “We’ve been playing together since sixth grade. We always had that bond so we tell each other don’t quit.”
Cairo will play for the 4A state title Wednesday at 5:00 pm in Macon.
