Recap: GHSA Final Four Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs

After the game, Head Coach Cornellius Walker said, “Means everything, closing out a great chapter here in the gym, you know the final home game, the final game in this gym period, you know we just gave ourselves an opportunity to bring home the first championship. Means everything to the seniors, you know we had a chance to play for it two years ago, came up short, you know with injuries last year so it means everything to give themselves an opportunity to redeem themselves and play for a championship.”