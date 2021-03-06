Local health care centers preparing to vaccinate a new group

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A new group will be allowed to get their vaccines starting Monday.
WALB spoke with Phoebe and Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) said they’ve seen a spike in appointments for next week.
Phoebe Vice President of Operations, Will Peterson, said they’ve seen an increase in their call volumes.
“Currently seeing roughly anywhere from in the ballpark of 300 to 400 a week and we’re starting to see that ramp up to roughly between 500 and 600,” said Peterson.
He said in preparation for Monday, they’ve revamped their call center registration criteria and questionnaire.
“So that we’re ensuring that we’re identifying the appropriate patients as part of the governor’s expansion,” said Peterson.
Peterson said they’re also providing secondary locations for patients to get vaccinated if they’re uncomfortable being in a big room with a lot of people.
“We’re wanting to do everything we can do to give them comfort, as well as the sense of security,” said Peterson.
He said during the registration process, people will sign to say that they qualify to get the vaccine.
He said you must bring a photo ID to your appointment.
CEO of AAPHC, Shelley Spires said they continue to verify the eligibility of those coming to appointments.
“Of course the teachers will bring their school system badge. That will satisfy their requirements,” said Spires.
She said they’ve seen a spike in appointments toward the later part of the week.
“Over 200 scheduled for Friday. I think maybe the mindset may be that if there’s some adverse reactions or side effects from the vaccine that it will not create a large absentee if you will in the school systems,” said Spires.
She said they’re preparing by giving detailed information about the site location, properly supplying vaccines for scheduled appointments, and making sure they have enough volunteers.
“We have those set-aside and reserved to make sure that we have adequate staffing.”
If you’d like to make an appointment, call Phoebe at (229) 312-1919. To make an appointment with AAPHC call (229) 338-7589.
