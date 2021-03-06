The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Basketball team is conference championship bound

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes have returned to Americus.
This time with a date against Flagler in the Peach Belt Conference Championship game.
The men’s basketball team dominated number two seeded Georgia College in the semi-finals in route to the program’s first-ever title game.
The Canes dismantled Georgia College 75-56 Thursday night.
GSW held the lead all game as four of its five starters scored in double digits.
Head Coach Aaron Coombs said their offensive efficiency has been their greatest asset all season.
“For us to go on the road and play with that intensity and execution and basically have a statement win like that was great to see. I think everybody that played, scored so it was great to see the guys come in and contribute at a high level,” said Coombs.
In 2021, the Canes adopted the underdog mentality and this weekend will be no different.
Flagler and GSW are meeting for the second time this season in the championship game. In game one, the Saints got the advantage with an 84-77 victory.
Coach Coombs said they’re ready to prove that loss a fluke.
“I like how our team is trending. We’re getting better every day. We’re a dangerous team when we play the right way and when we commit to defending. So, at the end of the day the message is going to be the same that it has been all year, control what we can control, go out there and focus on winning the day, win each possession. And if we can do that, I think we’ll put ourselves in a great position to win it.”
This is just the fifth ever PBC tournament for the GSW men. On Sunday, the men will get their shot at history.
“They’re as tough as they come and I love this group. And they give their best every day. And I want them to win so they can have a taste of that feeling. I had it as a player and it’s unreal, it’s an unreal feeling. So, they’ve done what they need to do, we’re prepared, they’ve worked hard. We’ll be focused and ready and if we’re fortunate enough to win a championship then it’ll be a great day for Georgia Southwestern.”
Tip-off is set for 4:00 at Flagler, Sunday.
The winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.