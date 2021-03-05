Conditions improve through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds are back but still dry with warm 70s Friday. Rain gradually returns overnight into early Saturday mostly in areas along the GA/FL line. Although a few showers are possible further north, expect more clouds than rain. Gradual clearing through the afternoon and much cooler as highs top low-mid 60s.
Back to severe clear with wall to wall sunshine Sunday. Lows in the upper 30s while highs hold low-mid 60s to end the weekend.
Get ready for an extended dry stretch with plenty of sunshine through next week. Also a warming trend gets underway as highs rise from the mid 60s to low 80s while lows come out of the 30s into the 50s. Spring is just
