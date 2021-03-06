Baker Co. Schools to hold Farm Equipment Auction

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County Schools will hold an auction Saturday at 9 a.m. in Newton that will be conducted by Weeks Farm Machinery Auction.
Principal Boyd Williamson said people who come through can expect a variety of items including farm equipment and household appliances. He also said if you aren’t looking to buy, it’s also a community event.
“The athletic department will be providing concessions, there will be several raffles by the FFA and the seniors. The girl’s basketball team is selling homemade pies and cakes,” said Baker County Schools Principal Boyd Williamson.
You can bid online if you don’t want to go to the event.
A percentage of the proceeds will go to student testing incentives, faculty incentives and clothing assistance for kids in need.
