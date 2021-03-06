An inside look: The New Life Preparatory School For Boys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New Life Preparatory School for Boys will open in Albany later this year.
WALB News toured the facility with the school’s founder, King Randall.
Randall said it has 25 classrooms, but the prep school won’t just be used for academics. Construction and other work will start on the facility next week.
Randall said they’ll have a workout room, community garden and an arcade. The arcade will be open for those who don’t attend the school as well. Multiple rooms will be used for boarding.
Randall said he’s working with the local government to create a crosswalk so students don’t have to walk across the highway to get to the school. The prep school is expected to be for grades six through 12.
Randall encourages anybody who would like to make a donation to the school, reach out to him on his Facebook page.
