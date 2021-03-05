South Ga. Film Festival kicks off at VSU.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The Fifth Annual South Georgia Film Festival starts Friday at Valdosta State University, as they celebrate the art and industry of films.
Receiving films from all around the world, including Iran, Turkey and even some from our region.
Organizers say it’s new interesting movies that you won’t get on TV or streaming providers.
There will be three days of screenings and panels. Different this year, screenings will be outdoors with socially distanced seating.
Attendees also have the ability to participate virtually.
From the comfort of your home, you can now watch 107 films online.
”It’s really important for us to be able to host the South Georgia Film Festival here at Valdosta State. We are a regional hub for this part of the state and be able to bring people to see the arts and creativity in the industry of film making is really important. It’s something that we want to share and be able to help grow across our region,” said Jason Brown, festival director.
The South Georgia film festival attracts tourists and brings people from the film industry to Valdosta.
If you would like to purchase an in-person or virtual pass, you can go to southgeorgiafilm.com.
