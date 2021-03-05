Rep. Sanford Bishop delivers 2,000 masks to Phoebe Sumter

Americus, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Sanford Bishop helped deliver 2,000 masks to Phoebe Sumter Hospital Friday.
He said the masks will help control the spread of COVID-19.
Bishop told WALB News 10 that the new masks are supposed to help solve an ongoing personal protection equipment (PPE) shortage.
“PPEs are so hard to come by. And of course, having our health workers with them so they don’t have to sacrifice those that would be available to patients,” said Bishop.
The masks are only for the frontline workers.
“This has been the epicenter, particularly a year ago, and Phoebe Health Systems has fought valiantly and we see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bishop.
SK Battery America donated the 2,000 masks that are N-95 equivalents.
