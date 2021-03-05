Recap: GISA Final Four girl’s basketball state playoffs

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Inside the Storm Dome at Georgia Southwestern State University, Final Four action for GISA girl’s basketball was underway Thursday.
Three Southwest Georgia teams hit the hardwood to take their shot at a spot in the title game.
Region 2A:
The Westwood girls took the stage first for Region AA.
The Wildcats took on Piedmont Academy, the number two going against the number three seed.
Westwood was on fire from tip-off and in control with the lead for the majority of the game. Westwood would go onto win 61-49.
Head Coach Derrick Harris said after the game, “Oh they got the heart man, they got the heart man, they come here every day and practice real hard man and we’d like to say they played well tonight. It’s very big, very big you know coming off a win like this right here, the girls played well and it’s a great win. We played defense, we picked up the defense very well and we played great defense tonight.”
They will play Brentwood on Saturday at 2:40 pm for the title.
The Southwest Georgia Academy Lady Warriors hit the hardwood for the second Region AA game. The 12-10 warriors fought hard in their semi-final game against top-seeded Brentwood.
Warriors struggled to find the lead against the Eagles and they’d end up falling 55-53.
Head Coach Amy Tucker said her fifth-ranked Warriors hung tough and gave it all they had.
“You know you can’t play just a second half and I think that’s what got us and we got in foul trouble pretty quick but the other young bucks they stepped up and pulled us through, kept us maintaining and it’s just tough luck. I love this team more than anything and I couldn’t have asked for better athletes and all the hard practices that we’ve had and they never gave up all year and I just love them,” said Tucker.
Region 3A:
Southland took on John Milledge Academy in the nightcap. The second-ranked Raiders looking to top the 24-5 Trojans.
Riley Mitchell had the hot hand Thursday night, a deep three-pointer tied the game up at 26. In the 4th quarter, the Raiders take over and it was Mitchell from the corner that gave Southland a 34-26 lead.
Southland pulls away in the end and they go on to win 48-39 and the Raiders are off to the state championship game.
After the game Head Coach Ty Kinslow said, “You know just so proud of the girls, what fight they have in them, they know we start on the defensive end and you better fight and give great effort, if you do that it always gives you a chance even when you aren’t playing good early on, on the offensive end. You know we just want to soak this one up, let the girls rest, try to get a game plan in, it’s two great teams on the other side of the bracket so we’ll just try to put something together and see what happens.”
Southland will play in the AAA state title game on Saturday with tip-off set for 6:20 pm.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.