Recap: GISA Final Four girl’s basketball state playoffs

After the game Head Coach Ty Kinslow said, “You know just so proud of the girls, what fight they have in them, they know we start on the defensive end and you better fight and give great effort, if you do that it always gives you a chance even when you aren’t playing good early on, on the offensive end. You know we just want to soak this one up, let the girls rest, try to get a game plan in, it’s two great teams on the other side of the bracket so we’ll just try to put something together and see what happens.”