Brain Awareness Month: Albany woman teaches by her experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia woman is bringing new attention to brain injuries... after her brain injury changed her life more than 20 years ago.
Stephanie Freeman spent months of her life in the former Palmyra Park Hospital, now Phoebe North. She woke up after a two-month coma.
She said something told her to just get up out of her wheelchair, but once she got up, she dropped to the ground. Freeman said she was humiliated by the fall, but refused to give up.
Months later, she began walking again. She emphasized that her mindset motivated her to walk again.
As part of Brain Awareness Month, Freeman speaks to hospital patients or people who’ve had brain injuries, to uplift them. She also runs a non-profit business called Brain Injury Association.
Before she started the business, she went through moments of depression, but it motivated her to help people, instead of continuing to worry about her own brain injury.
Her goal is to make sure people don’t go through what she did.
”I’ll meet them at a park, or I’ll meet them here at my house and just kind of counsel them and mentor them and provide them with help... the questions they’re needing to hear, the answers,” said Freeman.
Freeman said even with the pandemic looming, she will continue to find ways to mentor people, reaching out to hospitals to find ways to talk to their patients.
Freeman also does sound healing classes during Brain Awareness Month.
