Volunteers needed for Albany Clean Sweep event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, March 4, people in Albany will have a chance to continue to clean their community with another Clean Sweep event.
This time, it’s the beginning of the clean-up of Ward 3.
Volunteers are asked to join city crews and contractors at Avalon Park, in the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue.
Last month, the Clean Sweep effort was in Ward 1.
This is the first of four weeks to focus on cleaning up Ward 3.
Officials are asking volunteers to join with Public Works and city employees and take the time to show pride in your city.
Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said one of the neighbors watched a person litter on Wednesday and picked it up. They said that is the kind of volunteerism that city leaders believe will help give Albany a Clean Sweep for the future.
