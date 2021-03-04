Tifton woman, leaders look back on 1959 bus crash that killed 9 students

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County woman still remembers water rushing over her head and thinking she was about to die more than 60 years later.
Travel back 62 years with Joan Howard to when she was a teenager at Matt Wilson Elementary School.
“I was a great student. I’m not bashful,” said Howard. “As far as grades are concerned, B, A.”
But on the morning of March 3, 1959, the school bus she was riding on accidentally plunged into a pond with about 70 students on board.
“You know, I didn’t know it was a life or death thing when it first happened and then I realized the water was coming up over my head. So I said well now this is a life or death thing. So I started getting a little afraid,” explained Howard.
Luckily for 15-year-old Howard, someone rescued her from the bus. But nine others weren’t so lucky that day, and they never made it back to class.
Images from that morning still haunt Joan all these years later.
“It was so many lying there. I didn’t know whether they were dead or alive,” said Joan.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and community and City of Tifton leaders remembered those nine students that were lost by holding a remembrance ceremony and laying a wreath on a memorial at Matt Wilson Elementary School.
Howard was in attendance.
“It makes me so happy because most of our leaders are not old enough to even remember it,” said Howard.
Howard said she’s glad the story is continuing to be told.
“You know, because it has been so unnoticed,” said Howard.
And it’s a memory in her mind that’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
“I think about it a lot,” Howard told WALB News 10.
