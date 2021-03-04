Recap: GHSA Elite Eight boy’s basketball state playoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night the boys took center stage for the high school basketball quarterfinals.
Several Southwest Georgia teams are still in contention, all looking to punch their ticket to the final four.
Region 4A:
Monroe Golden Tornadoes sought a spot in the final four hosting McDonough.
Early in the first, it was all Warhawks as McDonough led 8-0.
But back come the Golden Tornadoes, Cedric Johnson open in the corner for three makes it’s 10-6.
Kareem Nixon tries his luck and hits from downtown, bringing Monroe within one, trailing 15-14.
Monroe led 20-17 at the break, but they fall in a low-scoring second half, 29-25, as their season comes to an end.
Region 6A:
At Lee County, the Trojans welcomed in Chattahoochie for a spot in the final four.
Late third quarter, Cougars’ Keith Murray with the call, he’s got an open lane to the rack for two.
Chattahoochie led by four after three.
To the 4th and here comes Lee.
Five minutes to go, the Trojans down a pair.
Joseph Frazier finds space, he tries and hits from deep and Lee leads by one.
Under two minutes to go, the Trojans trailing by two but it’s Frazier again, the strong drive and he puts it in and we are tied at 64.
Final seconds now, same score.
Taylor looking for another buzzer-beater he drives and loses control but he gets it back and finds an open Jordan Moser for the win.
Ball game and Lee County is off to the final four, they win 67-64.
Senior Guard, Jordan Moser said after the game, “My mindset was just putting the ball in the hole, not worrying about my wrist, I mean just shoot it, shooters gonna keep shooting and all you gotta do is believe and make the shot. Before the game, shoot around I mean I took a lot of shots I mean I felt good about my shot and I guess it came down to it, and I got the final shot.”
Head Coach Kirven Davis added, “The last three or four games, it’s been all about sacrifice, something our kids have really bought into, just playing for each other, tomorrow is not promised and that’s kind of been our little theme this year you know to cherish every moment and maximize it.”
Up next, Lee will host Kell with a spot in Macon on the line.
Region 2A:
The Thomasville boys, Ben Tillman and his Bulldogs at home against Rabun County.
Dogs up big at the half and adding to it when Adrian McQueen drains the triple it’s 38-19.
The Dogs are headed to the final four after defeat Rabun 64-53.
Thomasville Boy’s Head Basketball Coach Ben Tillman said after the game, “They play so good together and they feed off one another. Today, not a very good shooting night, but still, we came out and played and we had a great time and the kids pulled it out. That’s what you expect in an elite eight-game, you don’t beat them by 30. They have a great team over there in Rabun, and we just happy to be able to move forward.”
The dogs will host Pace Academy in the final four.
Other Scores:
Westover boys defeated Cedar Shoals 70-50, they’ll hit the road to take on Fayette County in the final four.
Tift County boys lost at home to Bermar 51-35.
Deerfield-Windsor girls lost at home in the Elite Eight Holy Innocent Episcopal School 60-34. This was the Knights’ first season in the GHSA.
