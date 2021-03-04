Phoebe responds to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to Johnson & Johnson, nearly four million doses of their vaccine were shipped out in the US.
Phoebe Main Pharmacy’s Operation Manager said they haven’t been able to get the vaccine yet.
Marl Halbrook said they are hearing outpatient clinics will use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to only require refrigerated storage and so that makes it a lot easier to store at places outside of an inpatient setting or hospital setting like we have,” said Halbrook.
He said its single dosing makes it more attractive.
“Coming to get one injection is one thing, having to schedule to be back in a few weeks to get a second makes it kind of tough on some people. Especially some of the population that we have been able to inject already,” said Halbrook.
Recent studies found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine less effective compared to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Halbrook said they still work.
“I think that they’re close to 100 percent of people that have received the Johnson and Johnson have been able to stay out of the hospital even if they do get exposed,” said Halbrook.
Halbrook said having another vaccine available will help with the vaccine supply.
“I think that having this third player coming on board is going to open up those channel and make it a lot easier to actually get the vaccines from the manufacturers into the clinics into the hospital so that we can actually get it to the patients,” said Halbrook.
Halbrook said patients are given whatever vaccine is available.
“Once it becomes available in our community people may be able to find out which vaccines are you using and then schedule themselves. We as an entity are not going to tell people you’re going to have to get the Pfizer vaccine or Johnson and Johnson that’s going to be someone’s decision on their own,” said Halbrook.
Holbrook said they aren’t exactly sure where the state will roll out the vaccine, but WALB will bring you updates if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.