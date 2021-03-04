Lowndes Co. students recognized for their character, kindness and generosity in the classroom

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lowndes County students have been chosen as Moulton-Branch Elementary School’s Valdosta Junior Service League Character Achievement recipients.
Julia Hall and Addison Arnold are those recipients.
Each year, the Valdosta Junior Service League rewards and recognizes kindergarten and first-grade girls from each school nominated by their teachers and counselors.
Chosen recipients are those that show outstanding character, kindness and generosity in the classroom and among their peers.
Julia and Addison received a certificate and a gift basket with several items including snacks, coloring books, princess items and a Chick-fil-A gift card.
