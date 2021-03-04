Father remembers son on second anniversary of Larry McCray’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB)- It’s been two years since the death of Larry McCray Jr.
McCray’s father reminisced about his son. He said he hopes justice can be done soon.
“He had a passion for music and to make people laugh, the center of attraction wherever he went,” said McCray.
Larry McCray Jr. was shot and killed when he was 18-years-old.
Larry McCray Sr. who works with the City of Albany Essential Services said he’s ready for the family to get justice.
“We’re just waiting on some justice. I understand with the covid and all going on, but you know it should be some type of way that we could expedite this or get some type of closure,” said McCray.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dougherty County remains in a judicial emergency, meaning grand juries and jury trials are on pause.
McCray Sr. said most recently he attended a virtual bond hearing held for Kolean Omar Lawson.
Lawson was one of the persons charged for the death of his son.
According to Judge Victoria Darrisaw, Lawson was denied bond.
“I just wanted to know why. I couldn’t really just come to grips with just realizing that he’ll be able to see his parents his mom or whoever. Me and my wife our family our son is gone,” said McCray.
Judge Darrisaw, said she tries to remove herself emotionally when doing her job.
“It saddens me when I hear about crimes of violence. My heart goes out to the families that are involved I try to just look at the factors.”
Mccray Sr. said his granddaughter, who was born Feb. 2, has been a big help in his family’s healing process.
“The numbers are like he died at 3/2 hers is the exact opposite 2/3 when she was born, she really filled a gap there, she couldn’t replace him but there was so much a likeness of them,” said McCray.
Mccray Sr. said he hopes the community can come together and help deter kids of what he calls nonsense violence.
“Get the help of the community to step in we all live here so why can’t we all live here in peace,” said McCray.
Judge Darrisaw said the next steps, in this case, will be taken when grand juries and jury trials are started back up.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.