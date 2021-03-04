Coffee Co. Schools to host teacher job fair

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County Schools will be hosting a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to noon on the campus of Coffee High School.
The school is located at 159 Trojan Way.
All of the elementary, middle and high school system administrators will be present to conduct informal interviews.
The school system said it is interested in interviewing applicants from all teaching fields, with special emphasis in the area of general curriculum and adaptive special education, early childhood, middle grades and secondary math, science, social studies, language arts, Spanish and art education.
The school system said all interested applicants, who are certified in the state of Georgia or out of state; those eligible for certification through alternative certification or those who will graduate in the spring and are eligible for certification are cordially invited to attend.
If you have any questions concerning the job fair or teacher certification in Georgia, you can call the Coffee County Board of Education at (912) 384-2086, Ext. 6503 or 6504. Information concerning steps to becoming a teacher will also be available during the job fair.
To apply in advance, you can visit the Join Team Coffee website.
All participants are asked to wear a mask.
