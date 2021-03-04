Ben Hill Schools work to vaccinate teachers

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - More schools in Georgia are preparing to vaccinate their teachers.
Ben Hill County Schools told WALB, they just finished talking about their rollout plan early Wednesday. They will start administering the Moderna vaccine on March 12.
The county health department will go to each school and administer the shot. The school system will take about two to three weeks to get everybody vaccinated.
Superintendent Shawn Haralson said he doesn’t know if all the teachers will get the vaccine but they have a long list of people looking to do so.
“Whether they choose to or not that’s up to them as an individual. But we do have a very very high number and percentage that are taking that opportunity,” he said.
Gov. Brian Kemp said teachers are allowed to start getting the vaccine on March 8. He added teachers to the priority vaccination list at the end of last month.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.