ASU President appointed to COVID Council by Georgia DPH

“I am honored to serve and support this critical initiative. It is important to the health of our region that we have sufficient information and data to support our decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. While some people have expressed concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, others have found the opportunity to be vaccinated a positive experience. This council will work to ensure Georgia citizens are well educated about the vaccine and other opportunities to remain healthy during the pandemic so that our decisions are based on facts and not fear,” said President Fedrick.