Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 3: Organizing the vaccination of a community

Host Krista Monk spoke with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s VP of operations, Will Peterson. He was a part of organizing Phoebe’s COVID-19 vaccination process. He explains how vaccines are going at Phoebe, the concerns of vaccine shortages and the process of getting vaccinated from application to scheduling your second shot. So, what can you expect when you go to get the vaccine? Find out on this week’s episode of the Voices of COVID-19.