Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 3: Organizing the vaccination of a community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s VP of operations, Will Peterson. He was a part of organizing Phoebe’s COVID-19 vaccination process. He explains how vaccines are going at Phoebe, the concerns of vaccine shortages and the process of getting vaccinated from application to scheduling your second shot. So, what can you expect when you go to get the vaccine? Find out on this week’s episode of the Voices of COVID-19.
Listen to the third episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.