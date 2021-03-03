Tiftarea Girl’s Head Basketball Coach dies after a long battle with cancer

In a statement from the school, “With heavy hearts, we must share Mrs. Amy Strenth passed away over the weekend. She touched many lives over the time she was involved with TA. She was a mother, a coach, a friend, and the all-around life of the party. She seldom left folks without a smile. Her love for her girls and family, love of the game, and her infectious humor and laugh will always be remembered. Please lift Dwayne, their four daughters, and all of Amy’s family up in prayer as they navigate this time. As a school community, we covet your prayers as well.”