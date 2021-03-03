Tiftarea Girl’s Head Basketball Coach dies after a long battle with cancer

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Tiftarea Academy Girl’s Head Basketball Coach, Amy Strenth, passed away after a long battle with cancer at her home, Saturday.
Coach Strenth was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early 2020.
In a statement from the school, “With heavy hearts, we must share Mrs. Amy Strenth passed away over the weekend. She touched many lives over the time she was involved with TA. She was a mother, a coach, a friend, and the all-around life of the party. She seldom left folks without a smile. Her love for her girls and family, love of the game, and her infectious humor and laugh will always be remembered. Please lift Dwayne, their four daughters, and all of Amy’s family up in prayer as they navigate this time. As a school community, we covet your prayers as well.”
The last game Strenth coached was against Brookwood Schools in the GISA Region 3-AAA tournament. There she was named the Region 3-AAA Coach of the Year.
Her impact on the game can be felt around the community.
Brookwood Girl’s Head Basketball Coach, Todd Webb, took to Twitter to extend his condolences and share what he’ll miss most about Coach Strenth.
Strenth took over Tiftarea’s varsity program in the 2015-16 season after previously coaching at the Jr. Pro level.
In Strenth’s six seasons, the Panthers won two region titles and advanced to state each year under her direction. Her overall record with the team, including the 2020-2021 season totals 89-56.
Before her passing, Tiftarea Academy renamed the basketball court in her honor. The official name is now, Amy Strenth Court.
The 8-9 Panthers lost in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs to Southland Academy ending their 2021 campaign.
