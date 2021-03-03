Tift Co. Board of Commissioners sponsors canned food drive

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Board of Commissioners is sponsoring a canned food drive benefiting local food pantries and food banks.
Several Tift County businesses are participating by becoming a collection site.
Commissioners said the need for food has grown since the start of the pandemic.
”If you’ve got it, give it. A lot of people are hurting right now and all we’re asking is, if you have an extra can or two of food, stop by and donate it. It would be greatly appreciated,” said Tift Co. Commissioner Paul Webb.
The food drive will take place from now until March 31.
There are several places to donate around the city.
The main collection site will be at the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.