‘Something that was definitely needed’: Albany historian on Senate resolution to honor John Lewis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A resolution to honor the late Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis passed in the U.S. Senate Monday night.
Albany historian and former director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute Frank Wilson worked with Lewis in the late 80s. They worked on a project serving underprivileged youth. Lewis wrote him a personal thank you letter he showed to WALB News 10 with pride.
“This is the letter that I got from him in 1989,” said Wilson.
Wilson said the recent Senate resolution is a wonderful tribute.
“I think it’s a great honor. I think it’s something that was definitely needed. John Lewis was the conscience of the House. If he was in the Senate, I guess he would have been the conscience of the Senate because he stood for all of the things that are good in mankind,” said Wilson.
Lewis was a known voter rights activist and the resolution comes as conflict over the issue continues. The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about legislation that some say could make it harder for people to vote.
“I’m hoping that Congress will finally pass the John Lewis Voter Rights bill and that calmer heads will prevail in the GA State Legislature,” Wilson said.
Georgia Senators John Ossoff and Rafael Warnock were among those who introduced the resolution.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.