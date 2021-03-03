N. Florida/S. Georgia VHS offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible veterans enrolled for Veterans Affairs health care at the NF/SGVHS, regardless of age (or extenuating circumstances as previously communicated - health issues, essential workers, etc.).
“Employees at the NF/SGVHS continue to make it a priority to ensure that we are able to provide the vaccine to all eligible Veterans who receive health care within our system,” said Thomas Wisnieski, the director of NF/SGVHS. “We encourage eligible Veterans who are enrolled to get their vaccine. It is very important in ensuring the safety of all.”
Eligible veterans who are receiving health care at the NF/SGHVS can call (352) 548-6000 ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment.
The health system said if the vaccine is not available at their preferred site of care, veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at another NF/SGVHS or attend one of the health system’s vaccination events with no appointment needed.
You can also visit the health system’s website for more information.
