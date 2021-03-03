Lowndes County Schools gears up for teacher, staff vaccinations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools (LCS) is gearing up to get teachers and staff vaccinated.
LCS is planning a vaccine clinic at the Parker-Mathis Learning Auditorium on March 12.
“I thought it was a good idea and I thought it was well overdue since we are on the frontlines and we are around so many different students and different kids from different environments, as well as adults that you know, come in to see us,” said Sean Alligood, a special education teacher and coach.
Alligood said it’s important for him to get the vaccine because he’s not only around students and athletes, he also has his older parents to think of. Being vaccinated will add another line of safety for interaction.
“I feel that with the vaccine and the vaccination that will be given to the teachers, it’ll allow students to feel more comfortable of coming back to face-to-face as well,” said Alligood.
Staff shortages because of quarantine or sick leave have been another challenge for the school district during the pandemic.
“It’s going to allow us to get to herd immunity quicker. If we can get people vaccinated, it will keep staff from having to be out with COVID. We have had definitely a shortage of substitutes this year. Trying to manage that and keep the staff in school has been a challenge,” explained Margie Davis, the school nurse coordinator for Lowndes County schools.
Davis said the vaccine will be the answer to this issue. She said luckily, everyone stepped up where help was needed and collaborated.
“Once we realized that teachers were being moved to tier 1A, we began working with local pharmacists to set up a clinic for our teachers,” said Sandra Wilcher, the director of student support services.
Wilcher said they have about 400 staff members who have shown interest in receiving the vaccine. She said they’ve done everything they can in schools to prioritize the safety of students and now this is the next step.
“So we certainly would encourage educators to make an informed decision based on their own health and guidance from their medical providers as well as their personal choices are. But we’ve had an amazing year based on our staff and their willingness to be committed to their students and do everything we could to keep these buildings open,” said Wilcher.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.