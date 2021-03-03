The chance for showers will continue to drop as we head into Wednesday. Gradually clearing throughout the day with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures on the other hand will remain cool. Highs will only climb into the low 60′s by the afternoon. We head into the rest of the work week with more sunshine. However, things begin to make a change by Saturday. A chance for showers is possible as low pressure dives toward the Gulf of Mexico. The further south it dives, the lesser the chance for rainfall is for South Georgia. We are holding on to a slight chance for now, but the rain chances will not last into the next weekend. Temperatures will be on the fall into the start of the weekend, but we could see a warm by the start of Monday.