Dougherty Co. police investigate 20-year-old cold case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is drawing new attention to a cold case homicide.
The last time DCP said it was addressed was in 1999. Investigators said this case was never closed.
DCP said it’s going to use touch DNA and other technologies when readdressing the case.
“There’s new DNA testing that was not developed in 1999 we will be using now to try and answer some of the questions that were left open from the case,” said Lt. Tamiko Whitlock.
Peter Grant Adams, known as Grant, was killed in his workplace when he was 40 years old.
Investigators said they have not found a motive in the case.
“The person who committed this murder has not been caught or brought to justice. Grant was denied the last half of his life by the murderer,” said Lt. Whitlock.
Whitlock said they have a new division and are ready for the task.
“We’re going to go over all the evidence that has been recovered since the 1999 incident. We’re doing more background, interviewing more people and looking at that evidence with some fresh eyes,” explained Lt. Whitlock. “We have suspects in the case. We’re asking the community that if you know anything about this case, you have any tips that you can call Crime Stoppers or you can call our agency. We have suspects we just don’t have that evidence that we need yet.”
Whitlock said their unit is working the case, but if they need help from outside agencies, they’ll ask.
“Hopefully, we will find the suspect and give this family some closure, they’ve been waiting a lot of years to get some answers to the questions on why their loved one was taken,” said Lt. Whitlock.
Investigators said this is the first cold case they’re looking into, but they plan to address more.
If you know anything that could help solve this case, investigators ask that you call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.