City of Valdosta focused on fixing, adding new sidewalks

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is working on fixing up sidewalks and adding where they’re needed the most.
This sidewalk plan is part of the city’s SPLOST program.
In collaboration with engineers and city planners, they looked at the entire city and came up with a transportation master plan, which includes the different areas that sidewalks are needed the most.
Their latest project was revamping the sidewalks on the east side of Bemiss, from Lakeland Avenue to Pineview Drive. An area that’s known for lots of foot traffic due to the various shopping centers.
Bad sidewalks can be a safety hazard.
“When it’s cracked or in need of repair, citizens have been known to fall or bicycles fall and you know, lawsuits and those type of things can come of it,” said Kevin Tolliver, the engineering project manager.
Next on the city’s list is fixing up the ones all the way down South Lee Street and constructing new ones on South Toombs Street.
