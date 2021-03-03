APD issues alert for hit & run driver

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) reported Wednesday that a man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night.
APD’s Traffic Unit is searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for that fatal incident in the 400 block of Pine Avenue, just before 11:00 p.m.
Officers responded to the man down call and later identified him. Police identified the victim as Marvin Williams, 69, of Albany.
The victim was examined by Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, who determined that the injuries were consistent with the victim being struck by a vehicle.
If anyone has any information, they can contact the Albany Police Department or call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
This crash remains under investigation.
