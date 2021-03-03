APD on the hunt for man missing over a year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing for over a year, according to the department.
Jackie Bernard Clardy, 70, has been missing since Jan. 15, 2020. He was last seen wearing a blue open toe Velcro diabetic shoe, blue sleeve shirt, and dark-colored pants.
He is 5′11, weighs around 156 pounds, with brown eyes, black/brown hair, and a thin build.
Police said Clardy was known to hang around the Albany Rescue Mission.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229)431-2100.
