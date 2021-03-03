APD on the hunt for man missing over a year

APD on the hunt for man missing over a year
Jackie Clardy, 70, missing man (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | March 3, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 2:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing for over a year, according to the department.

Jackie Bernard Clardy, 70, has been missing since Jan. 15, 2020. He was last seen wearing a blue open toe Velcro diabetic shoe, blue sleeve shirt, and dark-colored pants.

He is 5′11, weighs around 156 pounds, with brown eyes, black/brown hair, and a thin build.

Police said Clardy was known to hang around the Albany Rescue Mission.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Albany Police Department at (229)431-2100.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.