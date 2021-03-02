Another rainy night, drier tomorrow

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chilly rain continues across SGA Tuesday evening. We’ve had a steady push of Gulf moisture which has kept the rainy weather in place. Through the evening the intensity increases with periods of heavy downpours. On top of saturated soils an additional 1-2″ is expected as an area of low pressure lifts north from the Gulf. Watch for the potential of flash flooding especially in low lying areas.
Rain moves our around sunrise which brings an ends to the rainy weather pattern for a few days. Sunny and seasonal Thursday and Friday as highs top mid-upper 60s.
Next round of rain briefly returns Saturday followed by more sunshine Sunday into early week.
