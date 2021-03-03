Albany man surrenders in domestic shooting case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany teen was found with two bullet wounds Monday at an apartment on Brierwood Court.
The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the neck, according to Albany police.
Terrence Jamail Henry turned himself in Wednesday after warrants for shooting the teen were issued against him.
The investigation revealed Henry attempted to make the shooting appear as a suicide attempt. The victim remains in a Macon hospital for further treatment.
The following warrants were issued against Henry, who is in the Dougherty County Jail:
- Domestic violence, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault
- Cruelty to children in the third degree
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
