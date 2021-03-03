Albany Commission considers new master plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are working on new plans for downtown, as they decide what needs to get done over the next ten years.
Commissioners expect to spend $103,000 consulting with an outside firm, and expect it to take seven months to finish the plan.
The master plan that’s in place now is 11 years old, and a lot has changed in that span, including a new mayor, new staff, and new market conditions in 2021.
Atlanta-based Lord Aeck Sargent could be the consultant Albany hires. The firm has done work in Albany and other towns in Southwest Georgia in the past.
Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington discussed some of the things that may get enhanced in downtown Albany.
”They may recommend some better signage, they may recommend some sidewalk changes, other streetscapes. , There may be a need to tear some buildings down. It could be a whole host of various things they may recommend” said Warbington.
Commissioner Warbington said this is in the city’s budget, so there should be no issues with costs.
