Woman wanted in Albany aggravated assault case
Nakendria Lashay Lewis (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Krista Monk | March 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:51 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a woman facing three counts of aggravated assault, according to a press release.

APD said Nakendria Lashay Lewis, 20, is wanted on the three charges after police said a woman hit three people with a car Saturday night. One of the victims was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said it happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Lewis is described in the press release as being 5′5, and weighing about 124 pounds.

Anyone who has any information regarding Lewis or her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact one of the investigators at (229) 431-2100.

